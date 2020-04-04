News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 04
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM to answer people’s questions live on April 6 for 3 hours
Armenia PM to answer people’s questions live on April 6 for 3 hours
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Dear compatriots, on Monday [April 6], as of 6:30pm, I will answer your questions live on this page; I will provide three hours for that question and answer [session]. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on his Facebook page.

"I will answer the questions that received the most of Likes,” he added, in particular. “Moreover, the calculation of Likes will be done by the following formula: Like minus Dislike and other responses.

"So, you decide which questions I shall answer. Write your questions here."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos