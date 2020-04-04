Armenia PM to answer people’s questions live on April 6 for 3 hours

Dear compatriots, on Monday [April 6], as of 6:30pm, I will answer your questions live on this page; I will provide three hours for that question and answer [session]. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this on his Facebook page.
"I will answer the questions that received the most of Likes,” he added, in particular. “Moreover, the calculation of Likes will be done by the following formula: Like minus Dislike and other responses.
"So, you decide which questions I shall answer. Write your questions here."