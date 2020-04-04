Administrative Court accepts for proceedings Lydian Armenia ex-employees’ lawsuit against Police

Former employees of Lydian Armenia company have issued a statement informing that the Administrative Court of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has accepted for proceedings their lawsuit against the RA Police.
"As we have already informed, in early March we, 35 former employees of Lydian Armenia who are deprived of their legal jobs due to the illegality over the Amulsar [gold mine] project for almost 2 years, have filed a lawsuit with the RA Administrative Court, demanding to recognize the RA Police inaction as illegal, after which we will demand—through courts—financial compensation from the RA Government for the revenues we lost and expected during the operation of the mine during these two years,” they added, in particular. "We will be consistent in restoring and protecting our violated rights—even all the way to the European Court of Human Rights. During this time, more than 80 former employees also have joined the lawsuit."
They also stated that Lydian Armenia employed about 300 about with an average monthly salary of 600,000 drams, but over the past two years, nearly $70 million in taxes have not been paid to the state budget from the Amulsar project, and the Armenian citizens have been deprived of salaries in excess of $6 million, overall.