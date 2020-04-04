News
News
ANCA calls on US State Department to reprogram $25mn in Armenia aid to fight COVID-19
ANCA calls on US State Department to reprogram $25mn in Armenia aid to fight COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has called on Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to immediately reprogram $25 million from the Congressional appropriated aid package for Armenia as part of an expanded U.S. assistance program to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the ANCA informed on its website.

In a letter sent today to the State Department making this $25 million request, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian shared thanks for the Administration’s initial $1.1 million emergency allocation.

Hamparian noted that the European Union recently announced that it is reprogramming over 30 million euros in existing funding to help Armenia bolster its COVID-19 efforts, and also making additional funds available for Armenia to acquire medical devices and equipment, support small and medium-sized businesses, and help ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches low-income families.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
