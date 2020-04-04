Embassy in Russia explains how passengers were selected for sole Moscow-Yerevan flight on April 6

MOSCOW. – In obtaining airline tickets for the April 6 flight from Moscow to Yerevan, the priority has been given to the Republic of Armenia (RA) citizens who had arrived in Moscow in recent days via transit from other Russian Federation (RF) cities, were unable to depart for Armenia due to flight cancelations, and, in the current situation, were at the [Moscow Domodedovo] airport and nearby areas. The RA embassy in RF informed about this on Facebook.
"Along with the mentioned citizens, priority is given to all the RA citizens whose return to the homeland is very urgent and cannot be delayed,” it added. “(...) the embassy continues to use all possible means to resolve the issues that have arisen.
(...) we urge to follow only the information received from official sources.
Let us note once again that the RA Embassy in RF is working in an overloaded mode to resolve the issues that have risen."