Protest staged outside Russia embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Russian citizens who suffered from the cancelation of a special flight from Yerevan to Moscow held a protest outside the Russian embassy in Armenia on Saturday.
On Friday, these citizens held a similar demonstration at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, as their aforesaid flight was not conducted.
One of the protesters said that the relevant authorities had committed a "crime" Friday because a flight was scheduled that day, but it did not take place, and they demand that the person making that decision must assume accountability for what happened.
The demonstrator added that about 200 people were facing this problem today, and if the Russian government does not respond, they will turn to the president.
It should be noted that the representative of the airline that was to conduct this special flight said they were not responsible for the refund of the airline tickets for this flight.