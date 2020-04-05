The Guardian: New Zealand PM comments on 'idiots' ignoring lockdown

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in New Zealand exceeded has 1,000, with 89 new cases confirmed on Sunday, The Guardian reported.
During a briefing on Sunday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised all residents of the country for strict isolation.
However, she said there were “still some people I would charitably describe as idiots”, referring to a man in Christchurch who filmed himself coughing on people.
Ardern also said that no decision has yet been made to extend the strict isolation regime in the country, noting that its introduction had the necessary effect.