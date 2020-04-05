The Independent: Turkey seizes hundreds of ventilators paid for by Spain

Turkey has been accused of seizing hundreds of ventilators and sanitary equipment destined for Spain, Independent reported.
Representatives of the official departments of Spain said that Ankara had requisitioned mechanical ventilation devices for “the treatment of their own patients”, despite the fact that the Spanish authorities had already paid millions to purchase this equipment.
In a press conference on Friday, Spain’s foreign affairs minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, appeared to admit defeat in her attempts to convince her Turkish counterpart to release the ventilators in the coming days. “Turkey has imposed restrictions on the export of medical devices, motivated by the need for medical supplies,” she said, according to Spanish national media.
However, late on Saturday, Laya announced Turkey would allow the shipment to make its way to Spain.