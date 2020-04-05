AP: Nearly 3,000 prisoners released from Sri Lankan prisons amid COVID-19 outbreak

Over 2,900 prisoners have been released from overcrowded prisons in Sri Lanka as part of the country's fight against the COVID-19 spread, the AP reported.

According to the president’s statement, 2,961 prisoners were released on bail on March 17.

As the Sri Lankan authorities noted, the country's prisons are overcrowded, and each of them contains 26,000 people, instead of the estimated 10,000.

Prisoners protested after the government banned visitors to prevent the spreading of the virus inside prisons. Visitors often bring home-cooked food when they visit.

A curfew was introduced in the country on March 20. And 166 COVID-19 cases have been reported. The death toll has reached five.