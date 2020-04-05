News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 05
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
AP: Nearly 3,000 prisoners released from Sri Lankan prisons amid COVID-19 outbreak
AP: Nearly 3,000 prisoners released from Sri Lankan prisons amid COVID-19 outbreak
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Over 2,900 prisoners have been released from overcrowded prisons in Sri Lanka as part of the country's fight against the COVID-19 spread, the AP reported

According to the president’s statement, 2,961 prisoners were released on bail on March 17.

As the Sri Lankan authorities noted, the country's prisons are overcrowded, and each of them contains 26,000 people, instead of the estimated 10,000.

Prisoners protested after the government banned visitors to prevent the spreading of the virus inside prisons. Visitors often bring home-cooked food when they visit.

A curfew was introduced in the country on March 20. And 166 COVID-19 cases have been reported. The death toll has reached five.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Independent: Turkey seizes hundreds of ventilators paid for by Spain
Representatives of the official departments of Spain said that Ankara had requisitioned mechanical ventilation devices…
 Sputnik-Georgia: Georgia confirms 2nd COVID-19 death
The patient suffered from a number of acute and chronic diseases…
 CNBC: Trump says 1,000 military personnel deploying to New York City amid COVID-19
“This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week…
 Armenia confirms 822 COVID-19 cases
Fifty-two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Armenia…
 The Guardian: New Zealand PM comments on 'idiots' ignoring lockdown
Ardern also said that no decision has yet been made to extend the strict isolation regime…
 Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian dies of COVID-19 in Istanbul
Nearly 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos