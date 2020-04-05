News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 05
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
China facilitating delivery of 1,000 ventilators to New York State
China facilitating delivery of 1,000 ventilators to New York State
Region:World News
Theme: Society

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the Chinese government is assisting in the delivery of 1,000 mechanical ventilation devices to New York State, the Associated Press reported.

He highlighted the importance of extreme measures taken by the government to acquire ventilation devices.

“We’re all in the same battle here,” Cuomo said, noting that the state of Oregon also volunteered to send 140 ventilators to New York. “And the battle is stopping the spread of the virus.”

Heads of government of the US states are in a hurry to purchase the medical equipment necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 and are turning to different countries, states and companies.

According to US President Donald Trump, state authorities are turning to the government with overstated requests, requiring more medical equipment than necessary.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Al Arabiya: Former Libyan PM Mahmoud Jibril dies of COVID-19
TASS reported referring to Al Arabiya…
 Tasnim: Iranian defense ministry develops advanced COVID-19 test kits
Reza Allahveren said the first generation of COVID-19 test kits…
 Armenia provides special warehouses in Yerevan and provinces for donations
“We must be connected not only by laws and certain obligations…
 Moscow Operation Center: Number of COVID-19 infected exceeds 5,000
There are 5 389 cases of coronavirus in 79 Russian regions…
 IRNA: Patients aged 102 and 106 recover from COVID-19 in Iran
An old woman, aged 102, has also been discharged from a hospital after the recovery…
 Governor: 2 COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Tavush province
There are more than 30 self-isolated citizens in the province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos