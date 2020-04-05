China facilitating delivery of 1,000 ventilators to New York State

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the Chinese government is assisting in the delivery of 1,000 mechanical ventilation devices to New York State, the Associated Press reported.

He highlighted the importance of extreme measures taken by the government to acquire ventilation devices.

“We’re all in the same battle here,” Cuomo said, noting that the state of Oregon also volunteered to send 140 ventilators to New York. “And the battle is stopping the spread of the virus.”

Heads of government of the US states are in a hurry to purchase the medical equipment necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 and are turning to different countries, states and companies.

According to US President Donald Trump, state authorities are turning to the government with overstated requests, requiring more medical equipment than necessary.