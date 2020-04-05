Online testing: Armenia introduces Covid-19 Armenia app

Armenian deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan introduced the Covid-19 Armenia app

According to his Facebook post, “the most important point of the application is the medical testing of users. As a result of answers to a number of questions, the system evaluates your health status and, if necessary, advises what steps should be taken.”

“Epidemiologists of the commandant’s office will contact users at risk and hold an interview to decide whether this person needs further medical attention,” he noted

The Covid-19 Armenia application is multifunctional and also includes the latest news about Armenian measures to combat coronavirus, medical tips on how to avoid infection in different situations, the latest statistics related to coronavirus and so on, he added.

Covid-19 Armenia is available on Google Play and AppStore.