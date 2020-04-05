Tasnim: Iranian defense ministry develops advanced COVID-19 test kits

Iran’s defense ministry has developed advanced COVID-19 test kits, Tasnim reported.
Scientists at the Iranian military department have developed tests that could identify targets in an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, said Reza Allahveren, chief of the Defense Ministry’s Health, Medical and Rescue Department.
Allahveren said the first generation of COVID-19 test kits were manufactured by the Defense Ministry experts 40 days ago.
The head also said that the country's defense ministry has also manufactured thermal cameras used or screening people for COVID-19 infection, and is now producing 150,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 40,000 masks every day.