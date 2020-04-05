News
Sunday
April 05
News
Sunday
April 05
AP: Over 300 pilots in Czech Republic form help group to deliver medical equipment
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Over 300 pilots of private jets joined forces to create a group of volunteers using their private jets to deliver medical equipment across the country, the Associated Press reported.

The “Pilots to the People” project is meant to help the state authorities fighting the epidemic of the coronavirus “to deliver supplies to any place in the country as soon as possible.”

This service is provided free of charge, and the pilots pay for fuel for their aircraft.

A network of 200 airports has been formed in the country, which can be used by volunteer pilots.

According to the group, its purpose is also to transport the necessary goods to any hospitals, clinics and any other places within two hours.
