The Guardian: Joe Biden says he will wear mask in public
The Guardian: Joe Biden says he will wear mask in public
Former vice president of the United States, presidential candidate Joe Biden, said he will wear the medical mask in public places, The Guardian reported

In an interview with ABC, Biden also defended his position as vice president in the Obama administration in terms of preparing for such a pandemic.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he would not wear a medical mask, despite the instructions published by the White House.

According to him, “I think it’s important to follow the science, listen to the experts do what they tell you.” By the way, US President Donald Trump, 73, said “I just don’t want to wear one myself” and added that he was “feeling good”. Biden described preparations the Obama administration took to handle any pandemic, moves he said Donald Trump had dismantled.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
