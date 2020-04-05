News
CNN: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass in near-empty St. Peter's Basilica
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Pope Francis has celebrated Palm Sunday in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica, CNN reported

During the mass, he addressed youth, urging them not to be afraid to risk their lives on the front lines for the sake of their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Look at the real heroes who come to light in these days: they are not famous, rich and successful people; rather they are those who are giving themselves in order to serve others," he said. "Feel called yourselves to put your lives on the line," the Pope added. "Do not be afraid to devote your life to God and to others, it pays!"
