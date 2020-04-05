Egypt Today: Armenian community in Egypt donates LE 1M to Tahya Misr Fund to fight COVID-19

The Armenian community in Egypt donated LE one million to the Tahya Misr Fund under the name of the Armenian Orthodox Patriarchate in Cairo and Alexandria in contribution to the country's anti-coronavirus efforts, Egypt Today reported.
According to a statement of the Immigration Minister Nabila Makram, she expressed appreciation to the Armenian Egyptians who responded to the appeal of the Tahya Misr Fund amid the COVID-19 outbreak and hailed their patriotic role.
Under the theme "We are the Egyptian Armenians" held in the ministry to celebrate the Armenian community in Egypt, the minister described it as part and parcel of the society.
She highlighted the key role of the Egyptian Armenians in Egypt's modern history as well.
The Minister has also reiterated her call on all Egyptians abroad to support the impoverished Egyptian families as well as the irregular workers who were badly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak by donating to Tahya Misr Fund.