CNN: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass in near-empty St. Peter's Basilica

Egypt Today: Armenian community in Egypt donates LE 1M to Tahya Misr Fund to fight COVID-19

Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian hospital in Istanbul serves only patients with coronavirus

Armenia health minister: Accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 is a very complex process

Elderly woman found dead in Yerevan apartment

The Guardian: Spain records the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 9 days

Stabbing near Yerevan factory

RIA Novosti: WHO spokesperson speaks about the 'most obvious' COVID-19 symptom

AP: Over 300 pilots in Czech Republic form help group to deliver medical equipment

Man tests positive for coronavirus in Armenia’s Tavush: 29 medical workers who contacted him now isolated

Al Arabiya: Former Libyan PM Mahmoud Jibril dies of COVID-19

Tasnim: Iranian defense ministry develops advanced COVID-19 test kits

Armenian SNCO general director beaten in Yerevan

Armenia provides special warehouses in Yerevan and provinces for donations

China facilitating delivery of 1,000 ventilators to New York State

Moscow Operation Center: Number of COVID-19 infected exceeds 5,000

IRNA: Patients aged 102 and 106 recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Governor: 2 COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Tavush province

The Independent: Turkey seizes hundreds of ventilators paid for by Spain

Online testing: Armenia introduces Covid-19 Armenia app

Sputnik-Georgia: Georgia confirms 2nd COVID-19 death

CNBC: Trump says 1,000 military personnel deploying to New York City amid COVID-19

AP: Nearly 3,000 prisoners released from Sri Lankan prisons amid COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters: Trump says he may take drug to treat COVID-19

Armenia confirms 822 COVID-19 cases

Armenian Apostolic Church marking Palm Sunday

The Guardian: New Zealand PM comments on 'idiots' ignoring lockdown

Editor of Turkish-Armenian daily: Armenian dies of COVID-19 in Istanbul

Armenian health ministry: 25 COVID-19 patients with pneumonia are in intensive care unit

Protest staged outside Russia embassy in Armenia

Embassy in Russia explains how passengers were selected for sole Moscow-Yerevan flight on April 6

Administrative Court accepts for proceedings Lydian Armenia ex-employees’ lawsuit against Police

ANCA calls on US State Department to reprogram $25mn in Armenia aid to fight COVID-19

Armenia PM to answer people’s questions live on April 6 for 3 hours

Armenia Ministry of Health: One of coronavirus patients has minor injuries due to ambulance accident

Karabakh parliament speaker's political force: Elections were held under unlevel but competitive conditions

Embassy in Russia: Airline tickets for April 6 flight to Armenia have sold out

Ambulance transporting coronavirus patient has accident in Yerevan

Armenia PM: Our task is to create new jobs

PM: More than 500 people in Armenia infected with coronavirus do not receive any treatment

Sputnik Georgia: Country reports first coronavirus death

Fellow soldier detained in connection with case of Karabakh army serviceman’s death Friday

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week

Arevelk.am: One of women who died of coronavirus recently in Yerevan was Armenian from Syria’s Aleppo

RBC: Russia provides necessary amount of coronavirus diagnostic test systems to Armenia

Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit court session day is set

Voice of America: US to stop exporting personal protection equipment

Snow falls in several regions of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Ambassador: Another Armenian died in Russia from coronavirus

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reaches 770 in Armenia

The Daily Mail: UK streets filled with garbage, clothes because of quarantine

Which countries will win "oil war?"

The Washington Post: US economy loses 701K jobs in March

Russia MFA slams Estonia intelligence "data" on Moscow and Yerevan

Moscow embassy: Armenia citizens stranded at airport were taken to nearby hotel (VIDEO)

Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine working on organizing Kiev-Yerevan charter flight

Yerevan Mayor appears after long silence, shows new garbage disposal and sanitation facility

Vanadzor Mayor: There are COVID-19 affected citizens from among previously isolated

2 Masis Medical Center doctors infected with COVID-19, 1 doctor's test results not known yet

Embassy in Russia obtains one-time permit from Russian government for Armenia citizens to return

Armenia health minister presents new module at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital

How is Armenia Civil Aviation Committee rated in European Aviation Safety Agency report?

12-year-old Armenian boy commits suicide, criminal case instituted

CoE commissioner: I urge all Council of Europe member states to preserve press and media freedom

Armenia health minister: 1 patient in extremely critical condition at Orthopedics Institute

7 cases instituted in regard to photographing of ballots during Karabakh elections

Medical center spokesperson: 14-year-old Armenian boy injured from Azerbaijan gunshot feeling better

HRW on amendments to Armenian law: It restricts privacy amid COVID-19 fight

Armenian MP on government support to small and medium-sized enterprises

Armenia MFA Spokesperson issues commentary on Azerbaijan's disinformation

List of goods exempt from customs duty for import into EEU countries approved

Commandant bans operation of supermarkets in two Armenian cities for six hours

Armenia PM considers actions to promote agricultural production

Armenia Commandant restricts export of certain products, including to EEU countries

MFA Spokesperson on Armenia citizens in Israel

Karabakh army soldier dies, Armenia has 736 COVID-19 cases and 7 coronavirus deaths, 03.04.20 digest

CNBC: Beijing strengthens its soft power amid COVID-19 pandemic

Over AMD 864 million transferred to account for overcoming COVID-19 in Armenia

Governor: Number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia’s Lori province reaches 8

Russian embassy in Armenia: Yerevan-Sochi flight may be canceled

Armenian MP: Armenia riskiest out of CIS countries in terms of consumer loans repayment

IRNA: COVID-19 death toll nears 3,300 in Iran

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate calls on organizations not to give face masks formally

Armenia Health and Labor Inspectorate head: 2 employees test positive for coronavirus

Greek FM: Turkey used despair of migrants for political purposes

Solar Power Plant built in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province with EU support

Armenian official: 172 passengers have been hospitalized at 7 border checkpoints since March 24

1TV.ge: Tbilservice Group has sanitized Tbilisi streets to prevent coronavirus

Governor: There are 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Armenia’s Ararat province

PM: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19 yet

Angela Merkel back to work after two-week quarantine

Armenia Chamber of Advocates and Ministry of Justice hold remote discussion

Armenia health minister: National Center for Burns to be turned into new medical center for fight against coronavirus

Karabakh State Minister convenes consultation devoted to economic consequences of COVID-19

Johnson: I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes - BBC

Armenia parliament to return 500mn drams from its budget to state budget, for fight against coronavirus

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: 2 persons under preliminary arrest released due to coronavirus situation

Brent oil price exceeds $ 34

Armenian economy minister presents complex of measures for support to agriculture

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody