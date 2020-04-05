Ombudsman comments on extradition to Russia of an Armenian accused of killing Azerbaijani

Armenian human rights defender Arman Tatoyan has commented on the extradition of an Armenian - accused of killing an Azerbaijani - to Russia.
According to his post on Facebook, the lawyer of Misak Lazaryan, who was arrested in Armenia and wanted by the law enforcement bodies of Russia, Arkady Gevorgyan contacted him yesterday.
The lawyer raised issues of both refusing extradition and granting asylum in Armenia, he noted.
According to him, Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office has not yet made a decision on the extradition, and the issue is under discussion.
“Tomorrow, according to my decision, the proceedings will be initiated and appeals will be sent, steps envisaged by law will be taken on extradition, asylum and necessary information,” he added. “Since M. Lazaryan went on a hunger strike, this issue will also be in the focus of our attention.”
As reported earlier, Yerkir.am has received information that Armenia would extradite the Armenian Misak Lazaryan - accused of killing an Azerbaijani - to Russia.