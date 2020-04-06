News Georgia: Truck driver from Georgia, 53, tests positive for COVID-19 in Armenia

A 53-year-old Georgian driver has tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia, News Georgia reported referring to citing Public Television.
The man is from the Gori municipality.
According to the Gori Public Health Center, he left the country on March 31. The driver delivered a cargo to Armenia. It is not yet known where he was infected.
A man is undergoing treatment in the Armenian clinic. Georgian epidemiologists find out with whom he contacted before leaving the country.
International shipping continues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all countries take measures to minimize the risk of importing viruses by drivers.