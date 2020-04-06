News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
502.97
EUR
543.86
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
News Georgia: Truck driver from Georgia, 53, tests positive for COVID-19 in Armenia
News Georgia: Truck driver from Georgia, 53, tests positive for COVID-19 in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

A 53-year-old Georgian driver has tested positive for coronavirus in Armenia, News Georgia reported referring to citing Public Television. 

The man is from the Gori municipality.

According to the Gori Public Health Center, he left the country on March 31. The driver delivered a cargo to Armenia. It is not yet known where he was infected.

A man is undergoing treatment in the Armenian clinic. Georgian epidemiologists find out with whom he contacted before leaving the country.

International shipping continues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all countries take measures to minimize the risk of importing viruses by drivers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier contracts coronavirus
This information was confirmed by two Naval Academy classmates of Crozier’s…
 The Guardian: Joe Biden says he will wear mask in public
Biden also defended his position as vice president in the Obama administration…
 CNN: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass in near-empty St. Peter's Basilica
"Look at the real heroes who come to light in these days…
 Armenia health minister: Accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 is a very complex process
“To date, over 4,000 studies have been done…
 The Guardian: Spain records the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 9 days
The total number of confirmed cases is 130,759…
 RIA Novosti: WHO spokesperson speaks about the 'most obvious' COVID-19 symptom
More than a million COVID-19 cases have been recorded globally…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos