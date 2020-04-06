BBC News: Tiger at US Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

A four-year-old Malayan tigress in the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, BBC reported.
According to the Bronx Zoo management in New York, the animal test result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.
The tigress Nadia, her sister Azul, as well as two Amur tigers and three African lions have a dry cough, and it is expected that they will all heal.
According to the zoo, ”our cats were infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms.”