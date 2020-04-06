News
Monday
April 06
News
Monday
April 06
Tim Cook: Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19 - CNBC
Tim Cook: Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19 - CNBC
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted.

According to him, the company intends to produce 1 million masks per week, CNBC reported.

“Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers,” he tweeted.

The company is aiming to produce 1 million face shields per week.

“We’ve launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers,” Cook said. “Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week and the feedback from doctors was very positive.”
