The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus

A 104-year-old Italian woman who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu has become the world's oldest person to survive the coronavirus, The Daily Mail reported.
Ada Zanusso fell ill at her nursing home in Biella in northern Italy on March 17, eight days after the Government imposed a lockdown on the country.
She was tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing a relentless bout of vomiting, fever, and difficulty with breathing last month.
Fortunately, the elderly patient was cured.
“She is up and about and not lying in bed, and she can walk to her chair, her doctor said, in particular.” “She has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence.”