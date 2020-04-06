Sky News: Scottish chief physician resigns after visiting her country house

Scottish chief physician Catherine Calderwood has resigned after breaking a strict isolation regime imposed by the UK authorities, Sky News reported.

Dr. Calderwood, who was urging residents to comply with strict measures and stay at home, was photographed by The Scottish Sun during her weekend visit to the country house. Calderwood admitted she had visited her country house twice lately.

First Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon defended Calderwood, but she later confirmed that the Scottish chief physician would no longer attend conferences. Following this decision, Calderwood announced her resignation.

"I am deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made,” she said. ”The first minister and I have had a further conversation this evening and we have agreed that the justifiable focus on my behaviour risks becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession has to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic."