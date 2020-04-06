News
Monday
April 06
Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country
Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca posted on his Twitter page the latest data on the novel coronavirus situation in Turkey as of Sunday.

He noted that 20,065 tests had been performed in the past day alone and 3,135 new cases had been confirmed.

He stressed that 1,042 citizens have already recovered, but 574 others have died.

According to the minister, 256 people have recovered, but 73 others have died in the past day alone.

A total of 181,445 tests were performed, as a result of which 27,069 citizens were found to have coronavirus.
Հայերեն
