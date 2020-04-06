News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials' salaries due to coronavirus
RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials' salaries due to coronavirus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the Mexican government has planned reduction of top officials’ salaries as a part of the anti-crisis measures, reports RIA Novosti.

“We have agreed to reduce the salaries of top officials, and the annual bonuses will be canceled, starting from the bonuses of deputy directors and ending with the bonus of the country’s president,” Lopez Obrador said in his speech posted on Twitter.

The President fell short of saying how long the salaries will be reduced and bonuses will be canceled, yet he emphasized that the government’s national development plan won’t undergo changes due to the oil market crisis and the coronavirus and is targeted at the most poverty-stricken and more vulnerable layers of the country’s population.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks
The minister added that since a shortage of face masks...
 Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and...
 Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
Throughout yesterday we had only 11 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, which is a positive thing in itself…
 The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19
Denmark and Norway are among the many countries...
 Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control
In response to a question about the situation regarding...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos