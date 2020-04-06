RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials' salaries due to coronavirus

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the Mexican government has planned reduction of top officials’ salaries as a part of the anti-crisis measures, reports RIA Novosti.
“We have agreed to reduce the salaries of top officials, and the annual bonuses will be canceled, starting from the bonuses of deputy directors and ending with the bonus of the country’s president,” Lopez Obrador said in his speech posted on Twitter.
The President fell short of saying how long the salaries will be reduced and bonuses will be canceled, yet he emphasized that the government’s national development plan won’t undergo changes due to the oil market crisis and the coronavirus and is targeted at the most poverty-stricken and more vulnerable layers of the country’s population.