People must apply until Monday 11:59pm for customs clearance of cars purchased in 2019 but not imported to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee (SRC) informs that the citizens who purchased vehicles from abroad in 2019 but did not manage to import them to Armenia and clear them from customs at the respective rates in effect in 2019 must apply to the SRC online by no later than Monday 11:59pm.
The matter shall be reviewed only if the necessary documents are properly submitted.
If these data are submitted after the specified date, all these cases will no longer be considered.
This possibility of customs clearance at the 2019 rates, however, shall be considered only for left-hand drive vehicles.