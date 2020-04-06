News
Monday
April 06
News
Monday
April 06
Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was from Maralik town
Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was from Maralik town
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The 68-year-old man who died of coronavirus was a resident of Maralik town. Artak Gevorgyan, head of Ani enlarged community of Armenia, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that the deceased had concomitant illnesses, and he had died at night. "The man loved hunting, we don't have much contact [with him], we don't even know who had infected him," Gevorgyan also said. "He lived with his wife, few people had contact with him; all of them are isolated at the moment. His daughter's family, who lives in Yerevan, is also isolated."

Artak Gevorgyan added that there are no other coronavirus cases in Maralik, and the entrances to apartment buildings are disinfected every day.

It should be noted that 29 medical workers who had had contact with this man are isolated in Gyumri.

Armenia PM: We have one more death from coronavirus
