Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus
Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani  said US President Donald Trump is more dangerous than coronavirus, Tasnim reported

“Imposing sanctions (on import of) hygiene items is an illegal measure against human rights and (a sign of) Trump's clear animosity toward the Iranian nation,” Shamkhani tweeted. “US opposition to International Monetary Fund (IMF) granting loan to Iran to supply necessary items to fight coronavirus is a real instance of crime against humanity. Trump is more dangerous than coronavirus.”
Հայերեն and Русский
