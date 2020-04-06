Reuters: Boris Johnson is doing well, expected soon back at his office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ‘doing well’ and is expected to be back at his office shortly, Reuters reported referring to the housing minister Robert Jenrick.
“He’ll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that, but I’ve heard that he’s doing well and I very much look forward to him being back in Number 10 as soon as possible,” Jenrick told BBC radio.
“This isn’t an emergency admission and so I certainly expect that he’ll be back at Number 10 shortly,” Jenrick added referring to Johnson’s Downing Street offices and residence.
Johnson was hospitalized yesterday.