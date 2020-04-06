News
Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran
Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Watch called on the United States to ease sanctions on Iran. 

“Broad US-imposed economic sanctions are negatively affecting the Iranian government’s ability to adequately respond to the mounting health consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The US should take immediate action to ease US sanctions and expand licensing of sanctions-exempt items to ensure Iran’s access to essential humanitarian resources during the pandemic,” the source noted.

“It’s bad enough that Iranians are saddled with a brutal, self-serving government that refuses to even release wrongfully detained people in crowded prisons despite the risk of coronavirus,” said Kenneth Roth, Executive Director at Human Rights Watch. “But it is wrong and callous for the Trump administration to compound Iranians’ misery by depriving them of access to the critical medical resources they urgently need.”
Հայերեն and Русский
