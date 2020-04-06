Some Armenia MFA consular services to be offered via video link

YEREVAN. - A number of consular services provided by the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RA MFA) shall be accessible via video link; the ministry informed this in a statement Monday.
"In particular, it will be possible to submit applications for a return certificate of the RA, exchange an ordinary (non-biometric) passport, as well as to extend the [RA] passport’s validity period in foreign countries without coming in person to a RA diplomatic service bodies, and to send and receive documents by mail," the statement also reads, in particular. "According to the program, it is planned to set up a working group at the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will provide online consular services from Yerevan to the RA citizens who are located anywhere in the world.”
As per the statement, the need for this legislative initiative is even more stressed today when the global epidemic situation with respect to the novel coronavirus has considerably restricted the free movement of people in virtually all countries.