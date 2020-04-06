Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan today told reporters that the government hasn’t set any restrictions on the import and export of products with Iran, except for the import and export of medical products.
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and Agarak Terminal or is transferred with the accompaniment of police officers and with the permission of the Ministry of Health, the State Revenue Committee and other relevant state bodies. “There are restrictions on trade of medical products with all countries that aren’t part of the Eurasian Economic Union,” the deputy minister clarified.