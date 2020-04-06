Armenia official comments on losses Spayka company suffered due to complications at Upper Lars border checkpoint

YEREVAN. – I urge freight forwarders to follow the restrictions on the fight against coronavirus, as well as to consider the weather conditions at the Upper Lars checkpoint. Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan stated this in a conversation with journalists on Monday.

He explained that the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border was closed in March due to heavy snow. "I ask our exporters to take into account the weather conditions and apply the measures of various countries in connection with the fight against coronavirus," Simonyan said.

The official stressed that Georgia also has imposed restrictions on freight transportation.

To note, Spayka company of Armenia recently suffered a loss of $1.5 million due to complications at the Upper Lars checkpoint.