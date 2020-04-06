News
Monday
April 06
News
Monday
April 06
Head of Artsakh's Martuni region convenes consultation devoted to fight against COVID-19
Head of Artsakh's Martuni region convenes consultation devoted to fight against COVID-19
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Head of Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) A. Melkumyan today convened a consultation with the heads of all subdivisions of the territorial administration body, reports the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

During the consultation, the attendees provided brief information on the complex measures for prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the villages of the region and the results of the activities of the committees set up for prevention.

Once again, the head of the region stressed that preventive measures need to be taken in all villages by maximally introducing all measures and through daily and professional monitoring.
This text available in   Հայերեն
