Monday
April 06
NHK: Japan to declare state of emergency on April 7
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Japan’s Prime Minister Sinzo Abe has declared that he intends to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus situation on Tuesday, reports HYPERLINK TV.

According to him, state of emergency will be declared in Tokyo and six prefectures, including Osaka, Fukuoka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Hyogo.

Abe has made it clear that cities won’t be closed and has informed about a package of anti-crisis measures that the Japanese government will implement in order to minimize the negative effect of COVID-19.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
