Monday court hearing on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service is not held

Monday’s court hearing on the case of Davit Sanasaryan—head of the State Supervision Service (SSS) of Armenia and whose respective powers have been temporarily suspended—and others did not take place. Sanasaryan wrote about this on Facebook.
"Dear ones, I would like to inform that the trial did not take place due to the absence of the other participants in the trial," he wrote, in particular. “(…) thank you for listening to my call and not coming to court.
The next trial will probably take place on April 20."