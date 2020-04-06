Mayor: Vanadzor has no coronavirus hubs

There are no coronavirus hubs in Vanadzor; there are just 1-2 confirmed cases. Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"There is no information about other cases," he added. "Health facilities deal with this, while we are disinfecting the streets, the entrances and the elevators of apartment buildings on a daily basis."

The mayor noted that all production in Vanadzor has been suspended, public transport is not working, only grocery stores and pharmacies are operating, taxi services are working, and they are strictly following the instructions of the commandant.

"If we manage to keep it like this for another 10 days, in my opinion, we will return to normal life," Aslanyan added.