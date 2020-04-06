News
First court session on case of Armenia Constitutional Court president will not take place Monday
First court session on case of Armenia Constitutional Court president will not take place Monday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The first court session scheduled for Monday in the criminal case against Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, and Norayr Panosyan, former Head of the Legality Oversight Inspectorate of the Ministry of Justice and whose wedding best man was Tovmasyan, will not take place.

Their lawyers have motioned that the hearing be rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It should be reminded that the chairman of the Constitutional Court Tovmasyan has been accused of abusing his official powers. Panosyan is accused of abusing his official powers, which has caused serious consequences through negligence.

To note, Tovmasyan is charged with abuse of official power, while Panosyan are charged with abuse of official power, which negligently caused grave consequences.
