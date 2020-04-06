Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan today told reporters that there might be a certain inflation of first necessity items during the state of emergency.
According to him, butter and poultry aren’t included in the list of goods for which 0% customs duty will be applied for import within the Eurasian Economic Union, but the government is taking measures to restrain the inflation, especially since the customs duties applied in 2019 will still be in effect for Armenia.
The deputy minister called on businesses not to try to take advantage of the situation and not give coupons since this is inacceptable. He added that, based on inspections conducted last week, out of the 20 companies producing sanitizers, 19 had the required documents, including certificates, and the output complied with the standards.