News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items
Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan today told reporters that there might be a certain inflation of first necessity items during the state of emergency.

According to him, butter and poultry aren’t included in the list of goods for which 0% customs duty will be applied for import within the Eurasian Economic Union, but the government is taking measures to restrain the inflation, especially since the customs duties applied in 2019 will still be in effect for Armenia.

The deputy minister called on businesses not to try to take advantage of the situation and not give coupons since this is inacceptable. He added that, based on inspections conducted last week, out of the 20 companies producing sanitizers, 19 had the required documents, including certificates, and the output complied with the standards.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks
The minister added that since a shortage of face masks...
 Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and...
 Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
Throughout yesterday we had only 11 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, which is a positive thing in itself…
 The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19
Denmark and Norway are among the many countries...
 Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control
In response to a question about the situation regarding...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos