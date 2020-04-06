Armenian man who is wanted by Russia law enforcement for 9 years stops hunger strike

Misak Lazaryan, an Armenian who is wanted by Russian law enforcement for nine years, has stopped his hunger strike. Misak's father, Khachik Lazaryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this Monday.
"He stopped [the hunger strike] today on the advice of his lawyer that if he continues his hunger strike, he will become vulnerable in the conditions of coronavirus," said the father.
A few days ago, Yerkir.am reported that the Prosecutor's Office of Armenia was extraditing Misak Lazaryan to Russia.
To note, he is accused of the murder of an Azerbaijani in 2011, in Russia.