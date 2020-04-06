News
Monday
April 06
News
Monday
April 06
Deputy minister: No restrictions on exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There are no restrictions on the exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia. This is what Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Varos Simonyan told reporters today.

According to him, the Ministry of Economy still hasn’t received any information about complications with the export of cigarettes. “The Ministry of Economy succeeded in making sure exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia weren’t included in the list of goods that can’t be exported from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union,” he stated.

As far as the peculiarities of running a business in Armenia are concerned, the deputy minister explained that, for instance, if an economic entity does business in one city, but receives goods from another city, that particular economic entity must have a receipt.
