Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to capital projects implementation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today convened a regular consultation devoted to the implementation of capital projects for water supply for this year and the loan programs of previous years.
The Prime Minister was reported on the improvement and modernization of irrigation and water supply systems in Armenia, as well as the works for construction of dams in Kaps and Vedi.
Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the course of implementation of capital projects in all sectors will be in his focus and stated that these projects will help solve major social and economic issues.