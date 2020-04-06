News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to capital projects implementation
Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to capital projects implementation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today convened a regular consultation devoted to the implementation of capital projects for water supply for this year and the loan programs of previous years.

The Prime Minister was reported on the improvement and modernization of irrigation and water supply systems in Armenia, as well as the works for construction of dams in Kaps and Vedi.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the course of implementation of capital projects in all sectors will be in his focus and stated that these projects will help solve major social and economic issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates
The Chamber, within the limits of the powers reserved...
 Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items
The deputy minister called on businesses not to try to...
 Deputy minister: No restrictions on exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia
As far as the peculiarities of running a business in...
 Armenia official comments on losses Spayka company suffered due to complications at Upper Lars border checkpoint
I urge freight forwarders to follow the restrictions on the fight against coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos