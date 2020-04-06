Passengers who arrived in Yerevan at dawn are transferred from airport to isolation places

YEREVAN. – The passengers who arrived in Armenia at dawn on Monday were transferred from Zvartnots International Airport to isolation places on the buses of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), according to the latter.
After the declaration of a state of emergency in Armenia due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citizens and their luggage are transported to isolation places, or from their places of isolation to their places of residence, on the MES passenger buses and trucks.
He drivers wear appropriate gear, these buses and trucks are disinfected several times a day, and all safety rules are followed.
The service is continued.