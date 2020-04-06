News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Passengers who arrived in Yerevan at dawn are transferred from airport to isolation places
Passengers who arrived in Yerevan at dawn are transferred from airport to isolation places
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The passengers who arrived in Armenia at dawn on Monday were transferred from Zvartnots International Airport to isolation places on the buses of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), according to the latter.

After the declaration of a state of emergency in Armenia due to the coronavirus outbreak, the citizens and their luggage are transported to isolation places, or from their places of isolation to their places of residence, on the MES passenger buses and trucks.

He drivers wear appropriate gear, these buses and trucks are disinfected several times a day, and all safety rules are followed.

The service is continued.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks
The minister added that since a shortage of face masks...
 Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and...
 Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days
Throughout yesterday we had only 11 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, which is a positive thing in itself…
 The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19
Denmark and Norway are among the many countries...
 Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control
In response to a question about the situation regarding...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos