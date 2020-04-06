News
Monday
April 06
Armenia Deputy Police Chief: 6 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19
Armenia Deputy Police Chief: 6 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


There are currently six police officers who have tested positive for coronavirus. This is what Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan told reporters during a briefing today, adding that another 16 police officers are isolated.

The deputy police chief recalled that the police hospital is among the institutions that is providing treatment for people who have tested positive for coronavirus, and currently, there are 83 patients.

Mhryan said there is no preventive test for police officers and that tests are conducted, if they are necessary. As far as bonuses are concerned, the deputy police chief stated that now is not the time for bonuses and said there might be many police officers who have personally transferred funds to the account opened to collect funds for the fight against COVID-19.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
