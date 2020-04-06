News
Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia
Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 501.55/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 1.42 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 542.38 (down by AMD 1.48), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 616.76 (down by AMD 1.49), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.58 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 232.04, AMD 26,011.57 and AMD 11,513.4, respectively.
