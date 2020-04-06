News
Finance minister: France to see worst post-war downturn this year
Finance minister: France to see worst post-war downturn this year
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

France is likely to face the worst post-war economic downturn this year, which will far surpass the 2.2% decline seen in 2009 after the global financial crisis, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

"We will probably be at more than the -2.2% in 2009," he said. That shows "the magnitude of the economic shock we are facing", Reuters reported quoting the minister.

According to government forecasts, in the updated emergency budget, the economy would contract 1% this year. However, the cabinet said it will have to reconsider this figure.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
