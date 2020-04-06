Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region

US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region and pose a much greater threat to peace and stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.
“The US’ recent measures can be deemed dangerous for us and the whole region, and pose a much more threat to the regional peace and stability,” Mehr reported quoting Mousavi.
“We consider the US moves volatilizing the region, and we hope Washington will finally follow the demands of the Iraqi people and leave the country,” he added as the US has been increasing its military movements in neighboring Iraq. According to reports, the US has been deploying Patriot missile batteries in Iraq.
“The US movements [in Iraq] are against the demands of the Iraqi nation and parliament and it also is a clear breach of the country’s sovereignty,” Mousavi added. “What currently is going on in Iraq is their internal affair and is related to their nation, government and domestic resistance groups.”