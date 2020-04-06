News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region
Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region and pose a much greater threat to peace and stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday.

“The US’ recent measures can be deemed dangerous for us and the whole region, and pose a much more threat to the regional peace and stability,” Mehr reported quoting Mousavi.

“We consider the US moves volatilizing the region, and we hope Washington will finally follow the demands of the Iraqi people and leave the country,” he added as the US has been increasing its military movements in neighboring Iraq. According to reports, the US has been deploying Patriot missile batteries in Iraq.

“The US movements [in Iraq] are against the demands of the Iraqi nation and parliament and it also is a clear breach of the country’s sovereignty,” Mousavi added. “What currently is going on in Iraq is their internal affair and is related to their nation, government and domestic resistance groups.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran
“Broad US-imposed economic sanctions are negatively affecting the Iranian government…
 Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus
“US opposition to International Monetary Fund (IMF) granting loan to Iran…
 Iran FM responds to threats from Trump
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has...
 Iran FM spokesperson derides Trump for America First slogan
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday derided...
 Mehr: Zarif slams Pompeo’s 3rd-rate propaganda
“Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda…
Mousavi: Trump must revise US troops’ behavior in region
Trump has to fundamentally revise the presence and behavior of his forces in the region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos