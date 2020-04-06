Part of criminal case regarding ex-official forwarded to Armenia Special Investigation Service

As a result of large-scale investigative and other procedural actions taken under the criminal case in relation to the cases of prima facie abuse at the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia, the General Department of Investigation of Specially Important Cases of the Investigative Committee have obtained data regarding essential damage that the relevant officials of the Ministry of Nature Protection have caused to the lawful interests of the State and that negligently caused grave consequences.
As reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia, it was established that ex-minister of nature protection Aram Harutyunyan has granted permits to a hydro-electric station through prima facie abuse of official position and by violation of the requirements of relevant legal acts.
The part of the criminal case regarding the official has been separated and forwarded to the Special Investigation Service according to investigative subordination.