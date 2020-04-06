Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs: One-time aid of AMD 68 thousand will be provided

Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs has introduced the sixth state aid program, the ministry’s press service reported.
The beneficiaries of this event are persons who officially worked in the private sector from January 1, 2020 to March 13 and were dismissed from March 13 to 30, 2020. Thus, one-time aid of AMD 68 thousand will be provided for the beneficiaries.
“Persons whose average monthly salary for the last two months exceeds AMD 500 thousand, or those who have another job, are private entrepreneurs, or are beneficiaries of the fourth event to neutralize the economic consequences (shorturl.at/eCV47) from COVID-19,” the source noted.