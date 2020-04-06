Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court

A resident of the Armenian city of Hrazdan was killed by a person who was born in the Republic of Azerbaijan and of Azeri nationality, but has been actually residing in the Republic of Armenia for the past 25 years, is a 41-year-old citizen of the Republic of Armenia and a long-time acquaintance and neighbor of the victim. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, which established several circumstances and the motive of the murder and the person having committed the alleged crime through large-scale investigative and other procedural actions.
Through the preliminary investigation, factual data were obtained, according to which on December 18, 2019 at around 10:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man had dined with his neighbor and drunk with him, after which the two got into a dispute over domestic issues and beat each other. Afterwards, the citizen of Azerbaijan hit the neighbor’s face with his fist and threw him to the ground, after which, with the direct intention to take his life, continued to hit his head and other body parts with his fist, after which the neighbor died from injuries.
By combination of sufficient evidence obtained, the person having committed an alleged crime has been charged with murder.
The preliminary investigation is over, and the criminal case has been forwarded to the court along with the indictment.