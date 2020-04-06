Citizen to Armenia PM: How do you stand citizens?

Armenia PM coughs while answering questions, says it has nothing to do with coronavirus

Armenia PM on citizens using swear words against him and his family members

Armenia PM: Government determined to implement all judicial reforms and solve Constitutional Court conundrum

Armenia PM on inflation and customs duties

Finance minister: France to see worst post-war downturn this year

Armenia PM: Government granting agricultural loans with 0% interest rate

Armenian PM: Public transport is a dangerous hotbed of virus spread

Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court

Reuters: UK car sector cut 2020 sales forecast by 23% amid COVID-19

PM: Armenia to start production of COVID-19 tests

Armenian PM: During COVID-19 crisis there is a great demand for drivers

Armenia has 833 COVID-19 cases, Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, 06.04.20

Two citizens isolated in Artsakh on suspicion of COVID-19

Head of Armenian village: Employee of Vardashen prison tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia's Pashinyan: We must find the right balance between civilization and ecology

MFA: Artsakh urges Azerbaijan to abandon provocative actions

Armenia's PM: The key to success is knowledge and technology

Armenian PM: In 21st century, people aged 55 - 60 and older are fully valid members of workforce

Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region

Lebanese president asks for financial aid

Armenian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff visits military units

Armenian PM: I am proud of My Step faction

Part of criminal case regarding ex-official forwarded to Armenia Special Investigation Service

Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains

Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks

Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia

Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products

Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days

The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: 6 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates

Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs: One-time aid of AMD 68 thousand will be provided

Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items

Armenian police admit that not all citizens fulfill self-isolation requirements

Meeting of CSTO PA standing committee to be held via videoconferencing

RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials' salaries due to coronavirus

CoE commissioner: Urgent steps are needed to protect the rights of prisoners in Europe

Police deputy chief: Special cargo from Iran are being accompanied by Armenian police

Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

NHK: Japan to declare state of emergency on April 7

Reuters: Lufthansa's Belgian carrier extends suspension of flights until at least May 15

Armenia Ararat Province governor: 173 coronavirus cases, no new case recorded yesterday

Passengers who arrived in Yerevan at dawn are transferred from airport to isolation places

Deputy minister: No restrictions on exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia

OPEC + virtual meeting with Putin postponed

Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to capital projects implementation

Parliamentary committee invites Armenia 3rd President to hearings

Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan shooting is being transferred to Yerevan

Head of Artsakh's Martuni region convenes consultation devoted to fight against COVID-19

Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran

Armenian man who is wanted by Russia law enforcement for 9 years stops hunger strike

What is happening at the moment at Moscow airport (PHOTOS)

Tasnim: COVID-19 infections in Iran exceeds 60,000

Armenia Tavush Province governor reports 5 COVID-19 cases

Mayor: Vanadzor has no coronavirus hubs

Armenian MP: National minorities representatives can take 4-day unpaid leave for holidays

Eduardo Eurnekian to provide Armenia government $250,000 to help fight coronavirus

Indian Armath came up with a waiter-robot for patients tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia official comments on losses Spayka company suffered due to complications at Upper Lars border checkpoint

First court session on case of Armenia Constitutional Court president will not take place Monday

Media: Rockets target US oil company in Iraq

Monday court hearing on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service is not held

Armenia ex-official to remain in custody for another 2 months

Young man who caused death of 2 Yerevan police officers is released from prison (PHOTOS)

Fitch revises outlook on Armenia to negative: The COVID-19 shock negatively affects country's economy

Young woman injured in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Some Armenia MFA consular services to be offered via video link

RIA Novosti: Putin and Pashinyan discuss fight against COVID-19

Woman arrested after trying to invade into Japanese PM Abe’s residence

People must apply until Monday 11:59pm for customs clearance of cars purchased in 2019 but not imported to Armenia

Armenia official: We continue to maintain strict isolation regime

Sky News: Scottish chief physician resigns after visiting her country house

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Inspections conducted at Stepanakert public food facilities (PHOTOS)

Reuters: Boris Johnson is doing well, expected soon back at his office

Karabakh Army receives mechanized disinfectant equipment for coronavirus prevention (PHOTOS)

Tasnim: Iran’s Shamkhani says Trump more dangerous than coronavirus

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was from Maralik town

Number of coronavirus recoveries increases by 5, reaches 62 in Armenia

Tim Cook: Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19 - CNBC

Armenia PM: We have one more death from coronavirus

Karabakh army soldier, 20, wounded in Azerbaijan shooting

TASS: Chilean authorities decide not to renew quarantine on Easter Island

Reuters: UK PM spends night in hospital

Turkey health minister presents interesting statistics on coronavirus situation in country

The Daily Mail: Italy woman, 104, recovers from coronavirus

BBC News: Tiger at US Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters: Japan PM to declare state of emergency as soon as Tuesday

BBC News: Trump says he saw "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding coronavirus situation in US

Armenia minister of health points to importance of vaccines

RTBF: Frenchman in quarantine gets lost in Pyrenees after going out to buy cigarettes

The Independent: Ireland PM resumes medical activities during coronavirus pandemic

AP: Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

30 Armenian citizens to arrive today from the Netherlands

The New York Times: Navy captain removed from carrier contracts coronavirus

News Georgia: Truck driver from Georgia, 53, tests positive for COVID-19 in Armenia

The Guardian: Joe Biden says he will wear mask in public

CNN: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday mass in near-empty St. Peter's Basilica

Yerkir Media TV company employee dies