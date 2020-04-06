Armenian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff visits military units

Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, visited Monday military units located in the south-western direction, Defense Ministry’s press service reported.
In one of the military units, he monitored the process of conducting a new exercise and gave relevant instructions.
Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan also visited the military bases, got acquainted with the operative situation in the given border area, the level of physical, combat and moral training of the personnel, the conditions of military duty, engineering and fortification works carried out at the front line.