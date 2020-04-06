News
Armenian PM: I am proud of My Step faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has defended the ruling My Step function during his live on Facebook.

His remarks came in response to the comment that most of the MPs are engaged in empty talk.

Pashinyan clarified the concept of “parliament,” which means “a place where they speak.” “This is an important institution in terms of democracy, and parliament is exactly that place where political forces should exchange opinions, have a clash of thoughts, debate, and speak,” he particularly noted.

According to him, the My Step faction is operating quite efficiently and this is indicated by statistics.

“The National Assembly’s monitoring program summarized the activities of the parliament’s 3rd session, according to which the co-authors of 30% of the adopted laws are deputies, and 70% - the government. This is the highest rate in 10 years,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
